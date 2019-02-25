“The future of corporate leadership – How transparency is key to innovation” is panel topic on Feb. 27

Menlo Park Rotary Club, Impossible, and Menlo College have put together a panel to talk about how transparency in the workplace is on the rise and why it has never been more important to a successful business model.

Several studies have shown that transparency is the number one factor determining workplace happiness which is directly linked to trust and out of the box thinking — the two most important drivers of innovation. Plus, in a decade where consumers are increasingly concerned about issues including fair labor, sustainable resourcing, and the environment, transparency across the value chain has become key to regain trust and to create a competitive edge.

The program takes place on Wednesday, Feb, 27, at 5:30 pm at Menlo College, 1000 El Camino Real, Atherton.

Get details and list of speakers.