Watch movie, then discuss it with its director at the Menlo Park Library on Feb. 26

Drawn Together: Comics, Diversity and Stereotypes and then discuss it with director Harleen Singh at the Menlo Park Library on Tuesday, Feb. 26 from 6:30 t0 8:30 pm.

With a lively backdrop of superheroes, comic books, and animated comics, Drawn Together: Comics, Diversity and Stereotypes brings together three talented artist — a Sikh, a woman, and an African American — who are challenging the racist stereotyping currently endemic in America through their work.

The film has been featured in 25 international film festivals.