Atmospheric river just a stream so far in Menlo Park

Reading the forecast shortly after dawn yesterday (when the photo above was taken on a Big Dish path), rain was predicted starting at noon. That was pushed back to late afternoon and then late evening.

The rain finally arrived during the night, resembling more a stream than the predicted atmospheric river.

Emailed InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ: “As of 6:45 am Tuesday, I can squeeze out .1”. That is 16.15” season to date. I will check in later.”

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2019