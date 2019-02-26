Spotted: 49er greats honoring Menlo-Atherton state champion football team

To celebrate M-A’s first football championship in the school’s history, Menlo Park Mayor Ray Mueller reached out former San Francisco 49er and Peninsula resident Ronnie Lott to see if if he would consider doing something special for the team.
“Ronnie and the Peninsula Arts Guild were kind enough to treat the kids to dinner at Bourbon Steak next to Levi’s Stadium and Ronnie invited some other former 49ers — Keena Turner, Eric Wright, Dwaine Board — and former Stanford Coach Tyrone Willingham. They shared their wisdom from their playing days and ate dinner with the M-A team along with Athletic Director Paul Snow and Principal Simone Rick-Kennel.
“This was an experience of a lifetime for our student-athletes and they were all very appreciative of Mr. Lott for extending the invitation and making them feel like true champions,” said Paul. “It’s just not everyday that you get to hear from a group of guys with 16 Super Bowl rings amongst them! Coach Tyrone Willingham also attended, gave a great speech and stayed for dinner and talked with our coaches and athletes throughout. It was truly a night to remember forever.”
