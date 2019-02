Finally a good overnight drenching in Menlo Park

Now that was some rain — and some wind — overnight in Menlo Park. The morning brings showers and sunshine.

Reports InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ: It’s 6:45 an, and Sally just brought in our gauge. There is .9” in it which is pleasing to both of us. That is 17.05” season to date.”

We liked the way the sun’s rays were making the lemons glisten.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2019