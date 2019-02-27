Getting your summer garden going is First Friday topic on March 1

“Start Sowing Your Summer Garden Now!” is topic of Master Gardeners Kathleen and Lisa Putnam’s talk at

Woodside’s First Friday, March 1, starting at 7:00 pm (but come a bit earlier to secure a seat!) and continuing to 8:00 pm.

These events are always complimentary and include refreshments as well (including wine!).

Tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, cucumbers, squashes and more! Learn what is possible to grow and harvest in your mid-peninsula garden. Explore sowing seeds, caring for seedlings, when to plant them out, how to amend soil before planting, how and when to harvest using sustainable and organic techniques. Review composting and how to keep your soil healthy and alive.

Instructors Kathleen and Lisa Putnam are both UC Master Gardeners. They have been teaching vegetable gardening and pruning techniques for the last six years. Lisa operates a small sustainable organic farm in Woodside.