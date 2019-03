Horsey and Mueller hold office hours at Lutticken’s on March 2

On Saturday, March 2, from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm, County Supervisor Don Horsley and Menlo Park Mayor Ray Mueller will be holding office hours at Lutticken’s, located at 3535 Alameda de las Pulgas in Menlo Park. All are welcome and invited to come meet neighbors, make new friendships, and discuss all things Menlo Park.