Mad Science: Movie Special Effects is program at Menlo Park Library on Feb. 28

by Linda Hubbard Gulker on February 28, 2019


Let’s explore the wonders of many movie favorites at the Menlo Park Library on Feb. 28, from 7:00 to 8:00 pm

Anything could happen at this educational, entertaining, spectacular and captivating show. Let’s investigate:
– The difference between magic and science
– What a dinosaur sneeze and polymers have in common
– Gravity-defying feats using scientific principles

Best suited for ages 5-12, with their adults.This is a special after-hours family event in the library’s great hall. The majority of the seating will be on the floor.

Tagged as: Menlo Park Library

{ 0 comments… add one now }

Leave a Comment

Previous post:

Next post: