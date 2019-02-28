Mad Science: Movie Special Effects is program at Menlo Park Library on Feb. 28



Let’s explore the wonders of many movie favorites at the Menlo Park Library on Feb. 28, from 7:00 to 8:00 pm

Anything could happen at this educational, entertaining, spectacular and captivating show. Let’s investigate:

– The difference between magic and science

– What a dinosaur sneeze and polymers have in common

– Gravity-defying feats using scientific principles

Best suited for ages 5-12, with their adults.This is a special after-hours family event in the library’s great hall. The majority of the seating will be on the floor.