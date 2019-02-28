Magnolia blossoms rule the landscape in Menlo Park gardens in February

Walking around the streets of Menlo Park in February and it’s evident that the abundant magnolia blossoms are giving Menlo Park’s official tree, the oak, a run for its money.

Luckily, InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most was out and about with his camera before this week’s pounding rain. In fact, he found a nice sunny day giving the blossom a lovely blue back drop in many shots.

There are two kinds of magnolia trees. The evergreen has leaves year round while deciduous magnolia trees lose their leaves allowing the magnificent blossoms to take over.

“The huge magnolias we see in Menlo Park are probably anywhere from 50 to 100 years old,” said Janet Bell, a Menlo Park resident and owner of Garden Sense. “They take a long time to grow and they tend to grow wide.”

Reviewing the photos Robb took Janet reminded us that while the magnolias featured here are in a variety of pink shades, they are are actually yellow and magenta magnolia blossoms as well. “There’s wide variety of colors,” she said.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2019