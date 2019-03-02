“War Comes Home: The Legacy” is new exhibit at Menlo Park Library

Highlighting private correspondence from almost every major conflict in U.S. history, the traveling exhibition War Comes Home: The Legacy is open at the Menlo Park Main Library. The exhibition, rich with historic and contemporary letters, offers an intimate perspective into the thoughts and emotions of veterans and their families upon a soldier’s homecoming.

War Comes Home: The Legacy is part of Cal Humanities’ War Comes Home initiative, a thematic program designed to promote greater understanding of veterans and explore how war shapes a community. The exhibition is based on the work of the Center for American War Letters (CAWL), and is presented by Exhibit Envoy. Andrew Carroll, the Director of CAWL and an award-winning and New York Times bestselling author; and John Benitz, Associate Professor in the Department of Theatre at Chapman University, co-curated the exhibition.

The exhibition explores the joys and hardships that returning soldiers and their families face during homecoming, as expressed through private letters and email correspondence. Spanning conflicts from the Civil War through the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq and displayed on 13 interpretive panels, War Comes Home: The Legacy explores the shared themes of wartime separation, the adjustment to life back at home, and the costs of war.

The exhibition runs through April 30 at the library, and is accompanied by an event series featuring war survivors and their descendants, medical experts, film screenings, and special performances. The full schedule may be viewed online at www.menlopark.org/warcomeshome. All programming is free.