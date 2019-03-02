Yep, it’s still raining in Menlo Park

To some, the continuing rain is “getting old.” Count neither InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ nor contributing photographer Robb Most among them.

Reports Bill: “A satisfying .55” in our gauge as of 6:45 this Saturday morning. My season-to-date total is now 17.6”. And the possibility of more to come.” He measured another .3″ around 1:00 pm brining the std to 17.9″. And showers continued throughout the afternoon

Robb checked out the duck pond at Sharon Park. We selected one photo to include here among many good ones!

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2019