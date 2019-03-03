10th annual Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District digital photo contest is underway

The Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District’s tenth-annual digital photo contest is open to photographers of all abilities who are encouraged to submit images taken in publicly accessible areas of Midpen’s preserves throughout the South Bay, Peninsula and San Mateo County coast. An aspiring photographers category was added last year to invite middle and high school students to participate.

Last year Portola Valley resident Jack Lucas’s image of a sunrise taken at Windy Hill Open Space Preserve (featured above) won the landscape category.

Participants can submit up to three images in the following categories: wildlife, plant life, landscapes, people in nature, and aspiring photographers. The contest concludes on May 31, 2019. There is no fee to participate and winners are chosen by a public vote on Midpen’s Facebook page.

The winner in each category receives a $100 REI gift card and will have their image featured in Midpen’s fall newsletter.

For more information visit www.openspace.org/Contest