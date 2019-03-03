“A Young Man Goes to War – 1944” is topic of talk at Menlo Park Library on March 5

In the span of 19 months, Arthur Adams was drafted, sent to combat in Germany, wounded, captured, liberated, wounded again, recaptured, liberated again, and assigned to head to Japan. He’ll be at the Menlo Park Library to share his story on March 5, from 7:00 to 8:00 pm.

Arthur F. Adams is retired electrical and mechanical engineer who now spends his time restoring old radio sets and supporting garage sales. He is a member and longtime volunteer at Museum of the American Heritage in Palo Alto.

Throughout March-April, 2019, the Menlo Park Main Library is hosting a special exhibition and program series exploring separation and reunion over multiple American wars. Showcasing veterans and their families adjusting to civilian life together – or facing the long-term costs of war – this powerful exhibition explores feelings of grief, joy, doubt, and love, bringing the real experiences of war home to all of us.

This free event is made possible thanks to funding from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.