Learn about artist Paul Gauguin at the Menlo Park Library on March 4

On March 4 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm, the Menlo Park Library is hosting a speaker from the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco who will provide an entertaining, educational multi-media presentation offering an insiders’ look into the museums’ first exhibition dedicated to the work of Paul Gauguin.

Experience:

– A glimpse of a special time in the life of Paul Gauguin

– Explorations of the artist’s paintings, wood carvings, and ceramics

– Gaugin’s spiritual journey

– How Gauguin’s relationships and sojourns shaped his development as an artist

This presentation is offered in conjunction with the special exhibition Gauguin: A Spiritual Journey, on display at the de Young Museum from November 17, 2018–April 7, 2019.