Rainbows over Menlo Park are benefit of continuing showers

Sunday brings respite from the rainy weather, but more is on the way next week.

InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ emailed early this morning: “Another .2” to report, although I think that mainly fell in the late afternoon after I had folded up. Still, now at 18.1” season-to-date. My hope of 20” is drawing closer.”

Those who were out and about amidst yesterday’s showers were privy to a rainbow now and then. This one was captured by Menlo Park resident Sue Swezey.