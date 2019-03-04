HEART first-time home buyer workshop set for March 7

Find out how you can qualify to buy a home in San Mateo County with only a 5% downpayment and no private mortgage insurance on Thursday, March 7, from 6:00 to 7:00 pm at the Menlo Park City Council Chambers (701 Laurel St.). Learn about:

– How the HEART downpayment loan program works

– The home buying process

– The loan application process

– Tips on finding a property in this price range

– The loan closing process and how to make a successful bid

Find out if you qualify:

– First-time home buyer

– Household income up to a maximum of $150,000

– FICO credit score of 680 or better

– Minimum 5% down payment

– Live or work in San Mateo County

– Maximum home purchase price of $795,187

– Find a home or condo anywhere in San Mateo County

Note: This is for market rate homes only, and is not part of a below market rate program.

For more information about the HEART First-time Home Buyer Down Payment Assistance program, please visit the HEART of San Mateo County website.