HEART first-time home buyer workshop set for March 7

Find out how you can qualify to buy a home in San Mateo County with only a 5% downpayment and no private mortgage insurance on Thursday, March 7, from 6:00 to 7:00 pm at the Menlo Park City Council Chambers (701 Laurel St.). Learn about:
– How the HEART downpayment loan program works
– The home buying process
– The loan application process
– Tips on finding a property in this price range
– The loan closing process and how to make a successful bid
Find out if you qualify:
– First-time home buyer
– Household income up to a maximum of $150,000
– FICO credit score of 680 or better
– Minimum 5% down payment
– Live or work in San Mateo County
– Maximum home purchase price of $795,187
– Find a home or condo anywhere in San Mateo County
Note: This is for market rate homes only, and is not part of a below market rate program.
For more information about the HEART First-time Home Buyer Down Payment Assistance program, please visit the HEART of San Mateo County website.
{ 0 comments… add one now }