Listen to the Swingin’ Blue Stars on March 9 at Menlo Park Library

Enjoy an upbeat, fun performance in three-part harmony by the Swinging’ Blue Stars singing songs of the World War II era — especially those made famous by groups like The Andrews Sisters and the McGuire Sisters on March 9 from 11:00 am to noon. The event will take place on the main floor of the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.).

