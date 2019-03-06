Boy Scout Troop 206 pancake breakfast is on Saturday, March 9

Menlo Park/Atherton’s Boy Scout Troop 206 is hosting its annual all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast for the community on Saturday, March 9, from 8:00 am – 12:00 pm at Trinity Church Parish Hall, 330 Ravenswood Avenue, Menlo Park. Griddlecakes from the fabulous formula 206, savory sausages, fruit, assorted juices, coffee and tea are on the menu. Cost is $5 per adult or for two children under 8. Cub/Girl Scouts in uniform eat free!

InMenlo file photo from 2012 pancake breakfast