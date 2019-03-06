Boy Scout Troop 206 pancake breakfast is on Saturday, March 9

Menlo Park/Atherton’s Boy Scout Troop 206 is hosting its annual all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast for the community on Saturday, March 9, from 8:00 am – 12:00 pm at Trinity Church Parish Hall, 330 Ravenswood Avenue, Menlo Park. Griddlecakes from the fabulous formula 206, savory sausages, fruit, assorted juices, coffee and tea are on the menu. Cost is $5 per adult or for two children under 8. Cub/Girl Scouts in uniform eat free!
InMenlo file photo from 2012 pancake breakfast
This 2012 photo is before the fall of the BSofA. Once they made the decision to allow homosexuals into the leadership and eventually allow the boy scouts to “identify”…..bingo the organization and their morality was done. Just like the girl scouts….the lesbian community has used the GS as a recruiting platform. I see that the GS now have empowered one of the members to come out in support of planned parenthood. This is part and parcel of the socialist movement as seen today ala saul alinski!
