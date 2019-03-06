Rain pounds rooftops overnight in Menlo Park and Atherton

That was some noisy rain last night (following wimpy rain during the daylight hours). Reports InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ: “Checked our gauge just before 7:00 am and no rain, right now. We have a tidy .6” to report. Much of that around 4:00 am when I heard it pounding on the roof. That is 18.8” season to date.”

All that overnight rain produced some localized flooding on streets in Menlo Park and Atherton.

Bill reported an additional .05″ during the day, bringing the season to date to 18.85″.

