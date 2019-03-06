Safari Encounters: South America comes to Belle Haven branch of Menlo Park Library

Meet animals from South America, including an anteater, a water opossum, a sloth, and an ocelot, and learn about their habits and habitats on Saturday, March 10, from 2:00 to 2:50 pm at the Belle Haven branch of the Menlo Park Library ( 413 Ivy Drive).

This free event, which is funded by the Friend of the Menlo Park Library, is presented by Safari Encounters. Bonnie Cromwell began the non-profit organization over 40 years ago in hopes of inspiring children and adults to appreciate and value the amazing biodiversity of our planet.