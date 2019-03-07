At last – some respite from the rain?

Commuters and kids going to school got a respite from the rain this morning. The sun even poked through the clouds from time to time, casting long shadows next to the wet streets.

Alas, more rain is in the forecast for Saturday (or hurray, depending on where you sit on the “all-this-rain” spectrum).

Emails InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ: “It is so lovely out this morning, InMenlo followers are not thinking rainfall amounts. Still, .05” to add. Now at an even 19” season to date.”

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2019