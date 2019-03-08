A look back at the Peninsula during World War II is topic on March 12

Discover the Peninsula’s World War II legacy, with Carmen Blair, the Deputy Director of the San Mateo County Historical Association on Tuesday, March 12, from 7:00 to 8:00 pm at the Menlo Park Library.

Wartime activities in San Mateo County included civilian defense, hospitals, industries such as Eimac and Western Pipe & Steel, internment camps, military training centers, coastal defense, salvage and war bond drives, USO centers, and victory gardens.