Local 6th grade basketball team headed to national championship this weekend

Meet the National Junior Basketball League All Net 6th grade boys basketball team, 99% Menlo Park residents, including their coach, recent Menlo-Atherton High School basketball star Jhavante Hill.

These boys have played an outstanding season and won their Northern California All Net 6th grade boys championship title!

They are now off to play for all the marbles at the National Championship this weekend, March 9th and 10th, in the NJB 2019 All Net National Tournament in Garden Grove, California.

The boys are looking and feeling strong; we’ll update this post with the results post tournament.

Photo by Julia Appleby; front: (L-R) Ronan, Ali, Cynai, Jack (mid-air with a basketball); back: (L-R) Coach Jhavante (in hat), Sebastian, Evan, Akhil and Trevor; not pictured, Brett