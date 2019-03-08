Rainfall in Menlo Park inches forward with more expected this weekend

It’s looking like another peak-a-boo day sun wise. Sometimes brightly shining and other times dipping behind the clouds. And while it may not have hit Menlo this morning, there was downpour on the Big Dish around 8:45 am.

Reports InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ: “Maybe InMenlo folks are not thinking ‘How much rainfall?’ on a neat morning like this. Still, for my own records I am at 19.1″ season to date. That is .05” during the night and .05’ that I neglected to report from yesterday.”

For creek watchers, San Francisquito continues to move rapidly along the Menlo Park/Palo Alto border.

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2019