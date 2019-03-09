Alas, the Oasis has been gone a year

Menlo Park resident Tim Johnston reminded fellow members of “Do You Remember the Old Menlo Park” on Facebook that as of March 7 the Oasis has been gone for a year. Valiant efforts were made to save it, and locals lined up for blocks for a last beer and burger. Tim enhanced a photo using an app called Waterlogue to produce the image above.
Sad to see what the Menlo Park City has done to all these Iconic businesses! Instead of rejuvenating them and continuing to historical aspect of them….tear them down and build office buildings. Shameful.