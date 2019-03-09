Spotted: Hungry diners at Boy Scout Troop 206 pancake breakfast

by Linda Hubbard Gulker on March 9, 2019

We stopped by Boy Scout Troop 206’s annual pancake breakfast soon after it opened this morning at 8:00 am. There’s still time to eat well and support the troop’s activities. Breakfast will be served until noon at Trinity Hall/Trinity Church (330 Ravenswood Ave., Menlo Park).

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2019

Brad Robertson March 9, 2019 at 8:04 pm

I was a Boy Scout in Troop 206 back in the day. I saw them out today in the morning rain for this pancake breakfast. Had I known it was a Troop 206 fundraiser, I would have gobbled up some flapjacks right away! Sorry I missed you guys!

