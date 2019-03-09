Spotted: Hungry diners at Boy Scout Troop 206 pancake breakfast

We stopped by Boy Scout Troop 206’s annual pancake breakfast soon after it opened this morning at 8:00 am. There’s still time to eat well and support the troop’s activities. Breakfast will be served until noon at Trinity Hall/Trinity Church (330 Ravenswood Ave., Menlo Park).
Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2019
I was a Boy Scout in Troop 206 back in the day. I saw them out today in the morning rain for this pancake breakfast. Had I known it was a Troop 206 fundraiser, I would have gobbled up some flapjacks right away! Sorry I missed you guys!