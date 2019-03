The reward of rain is beautiful landscapes

Ok, ok. We know the rain is getting a “bit old.” But when the result is a scene like this that InMenlo co-founder Scott Loftesness captured out at the Horse Park in Woodside earlier today, how can you really complain?

Reports InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ: “Another .2” has accumulated over the day. I am now at 19.3” in our backyard. 20” looks within reach.”

Photo by Scott Loftesness (c) 2019