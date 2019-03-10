Flowers glisten as rain continues in Menlo Park

InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most stopped by Allied Arts yesterday and captured some pretty blooms sporting rain drops. One is featured above.
And this morning InMenlo weather watcher reported: “.4” in our gauge just shy of the ‘new’ 7:00 am. My season to date is 19.7”. Maybe 20” by the end of the day? I can hope so.”
This afternoon could bring hail and thunderstorms!
Emailed Bill at 3:15 pm: “That hail/rain storm lasted 6-7 minutes and put .3” of rain in my gauge. It was hitting with such force on our family roof ceiling. I am now at 20”. Whoopee!!!”
Photo top by Robb Most; second photo of hail on patio table taken by Linda Hubbard just before 3:00 pm (c) 2019
