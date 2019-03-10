M-A Foundation for the Future auction is live online

Menlo-Atherton High School’s annual auction which raises funds for M-A Foundation for the Future is live online from March 10-17, 2019.

The local high school has a student population of 3,000 and some of the most rigorous and in-depth advanced placement (AP) and elective courses in the area, along with award-winning music, drama, debate, robotics and many other programs for students to experience.

A good portion of the programs that M-A provides students is a result of the funds raised by the school and the broader community. These programs include: smaller class sizes, college and career guidance, after-school programs to assist with homework, the provision of 17 additional electives, strong teacher development, and important resources for students including counseling, bus passes, conflict mediation, parent outreach and more. The auction is an important part of M-As annual fundraising efforts and it is critical to us keeping these programs in place.

Anyone in the community can participate. Auction items include:

● 2 Luxury Box Tickets + Transportation by Limo to Paul McCartney Concert, July 10

● Four Days & Three Nights at Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa for Two, Including Two Unique Winery Experiences

● 2 Tickets with Exclusive Entry to a Taping of The Voice in Burbank

● Brunches, Wine, Parties, Art Tours and More

● “Fund a Need” to Provide Experiences and Equipment for Science Education and Experiences at M-A

The auction webpage is open for bidding.