St. Raymond School in Menlo Park dominates Academic Decathlon

For the sixth year in a row, the team from St. Raymond School in Menlo Park was the overall winner in the Archdiocese of San Francisco’s Academic Decathlon competition.

Students in grades 6-8 from 14 schools competed in the Academic Decathlon held last weekend at St. Pius School in Redwood City. St. Raymond’s Academic Decathlon team, led by St. Raymond parent Blair Porteous, included 8th graders Annika Porteous, Anna Thieman, Mary Catherine Murphy-Stroth, Blake Zieger and Yaiza Fernandez-Munoz, and 7th graders Nelson Harris, Adam Karr, Kate Ward, Kara Merkert, Patrick Boyd, Milun Kalidindi, Will Avina and Tatum Schultz.

The competition includes two team events — a logic quiz with 20 thinking problems and a super quiz with 50 multiple choice questions covering five broad academic themes. St. Raymond School placed first in the super quiz and first in the logic quiz.

There are also eight individual events testing knowledge of Roman Catholic doctrine, English, literature, science, mathematics, current events, social studies and fine arts. St. Raymond students placed in all eight of these events, taking first place in six events and second place in two events. Annika Porteous placed first in Math, Tatum Schultz placed first in Religion, Anna Thieman placed first in English, Kara Merkert placed first in Fine Arts, Patrick Boyd placed first in Current Events, Nelson Harris placed first in Social Studies, Yaiza Fernandez-Munoz placed second in Science and Mary Catherine Murphy-Stroth placed second in Literature.

The team will go on to compete at the State Academic Decathlon Competition in April.

Pictured here (left to right): back row – Mary Catherine Murphy-Stroth, Yaiza Fernandez-Munoz, Will Avina, Kara Merkert, Patrick Boyd, Blake Zieger, Adam Karr, Tatum Schultz, Kate Ward, Annika Porteous. Front row – Anna Thieman, Milun Kalidindi, Nelson Harris