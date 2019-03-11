“If I Were a Book…” is theme of Menlo Park Youth Poetry Contest

The Menlo Park Library Foundation and the City of Menlo Park are sponsoring the Menlo Park Youth Poetry Contest celebrating youth literacy and creative expression.

Original works of poetry on the theme, “If I Were a Book…” may be entered for consideration in one of the following school grade categories:

Grades 2-3

Grades 4-6

Grades 7-8

Grades 9-12

The deadline for entries is March 25, 2019. Limit one entry per youth/child. Entrants must live or attend school in Menlo Park. Entry forms are available at the Menlo Park Main Library at 800 Alma St. and at the Belle Haven Branch Library at 413 Ivy Dr., Menlo Park.

Download the entry form and rules.

Cash prizes will be awarded to winners in each school grade category. The grand prize winner also will receive a new iPad. Winning poems will be presented in a special ceremony at the Menlo Park City Council at 6:15 pm on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.