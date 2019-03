The Members appear at Freewheel Brewery on March 16

Menlo Park’s dad band, TheMembers play next Saturday, March 16, starting at 7:30 pm at the Freewheel Brewery (Marsh Manor). Emails Allen Weiner: “We’re excited to play mix of our old standards along with some surprising new tunes we’ve never performed in public before.”

InMenlo file photo (c) 2012