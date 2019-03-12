Sad day for community journalism 26 years ago

A personal note: My first published story was in the Palo Alto Times when I was in six grade. I contributed to the paper when I was in high school. Lots of guys I knew growing up here were paper boys delivery the afternoon paper to household in Menlo Park.

I was lucky enough to be hired at the Peninsula Times Tribune when I moved back to Menlo Park in 1990. (The Times had been combined with the Redwood City Tribune, a not very smart move by its Midwest owners.) I got to work with great colleagues, a number of whom I still see. It was a sad day for community journalism when the paper closed on March 12, 1993. Thank you to the anonymous person who emailed the photo of the last issue.