Special musical performances at St. Bede’s on March 17

St. Bede’s choir, with organist Rani Fischer and officiant Colby Roberts, will offer a service of Evensong featuring music by Canadian composer Stephanie Martin (The Selwyn Service) and American composer Richard Webster (Preces & Responses, Phos Hilaron, & Abide With Me.) on Sunday, March 17, at 4;00 pm.

Immediately following the service, Canadian-American organist Paulette Grundeen (pictured right) will play a recital of works by Buxtehude, Frescobaldi, Walther, Badings, Morel, and Daveluy on St. Bede’s Von Beckerath organ.

A reception will follow the recital. Free-will donations will be benefit Episcopal Relief and Development.

St. Bede’s is located at 2650 Sand Hill Road, Menlo Park.

Cost: Free

Contact: Katherine McKee, [email protected], 650.854.6555

Link: www.stbedesmenlopark.org/upcoming-arts-events/