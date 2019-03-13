County-wide greenbuilding efforts & new guide available for zero carbon commercial construction

Diane Bailey of Menlo Spark emailed InMenlo the following:

“Peninsula Clean Energy (PCE), Silicon Valley Clean Energy (SVCE) and the San Mateo County Office of Sustainability (OOS) are joining together to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, by developing “reach codes” that exceed state energy efficiency standards for buildings. Their new website supporting the effort lists several upcoming public meetings, the most important of which is:

“March 19th – 2019 PCE Reach Code Charrette, San Mateo County (register here)

Time: 6:30 PM – 8:30 pm PST

Location: City of San Mateo Downtown Public Library, 55 West 3rd Avenue, San Mateo, CA 94402

“In support of the reach code effort to minimize fossil fuel use in new construction, Menlo Spark has produced a Zero Carbon Commercial Construction Guide that shows examples of developments that have avoided fossil fuels with all electric designs that save money and improve the comfort for occupants. The Guide contains electric heating and appliance equipment specs for the best products available in U.S. markets right now. Redwood Energy, which created this guide, is currently drafting a similar Guide for Multi-family construction.

“Our Guide was recently distributed to a list of roughly 80 green building stakeholders last week. It relates to the new Silicon Valley-wide green building effort that began this year with PCE, SVCE, and San Mateo County’s Office of Sustainability. Menlo Spark and partner groups will be working with those agencies and all interested cities in support of the green building policy.

“This is like a mini Green New Deal locally for us because the policy will transform new buildings into models of clean energy and modern design.”