Housing Leadership Council of San Mateo County invites youth to enter contest on area housing crisis

The Housing Leadership Council of San Mateo County invites youth to create a narrative essay or visual art piece based on personal opinion or experience that explores the housing crisis in the San Francisco Bay Area. Writing submissions should be less than 2,500 words. Art submissions should be in .jpg or .png format and include a 150-200 word artist statement. If submitting an original mixed-media piece, the artist should photograph the piece.

The deadline is April 1, 2019. The work will be judged by a small panel and the five top pieces will be selected to be shared during a public event at Kepler’s Books in Menlo Park and will be awarded a cash prize at the event on Monday, April 29, 2019.

Submissions will be judged on the relevance to the housing crisis, style and originality of the writer or artist, analysis of how housing relates to social justice, and the personalization of the piece. The student does not need to share his/her own story but it should include an element of personalization.

Submissions should be emailed to Angie at [email protected]; iInclude your full name, address, date of birth, and current school. More details are available online.