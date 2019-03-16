PG&E Middlefield Road gas distribution pipeline replacement begins March 18

PG&E crews will replace the existing gas distribution main along Middlefield Road from Eighth Avenue in unincorporated San Mateo County, extending through Atherton, and ending at Ringwood Avenue in Menlo Park.

The project is scheduled to begin Monday March 18, 2019, weather permitting, with completion date by the end of September. In order to perform the work safely and as quickly as possible, there will be lane shifts and lane closures during construction.

For additional information or questions regarding the project, please contact Crystal Jewel, the local PG&E representative, at 408-725-2240. Atherton town staff can be reached at 650-752-0541.