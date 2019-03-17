Safe Routes to School Spring Party set for March 24

Celebrate the start of spring with a fun and interactive event to help educate residents about the Safe Routes to School Program.

Come to the Sequoia Room located at the Arrillaga Family Recreation Center for some informational and hands-on fun on Sunday, March 24, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm.

Activities will include:

– Access to a mobile bike repair station

– On-site bike blender to make free smoothies

– Bike helmet fittings

– Feedback opportunities regarding the Safe Routes to School program

– Meet and greet with the new Safe Routes to School coordinator and representatives from various participating programs, including SamTrans and San Mateo County Health