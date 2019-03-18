Charles Schmuck, founder of Peninsula College Fund, is recipient of Santa Clara University’s Ignition Award

Menlo Park resident Charles Schmuck is this year’s recipient of Santa Clara University’s Ignatian Award which “publicly recognizes those Santa Clara University alumni who live the SCU ideals of competence, conscience, and compassion, and have been a credit to the Alumni Association and the University through outstanding achievement in their service to humanity” Charles is the founder of the Peninsula College Fund.

“I was surprised and honored to be selected as my work at PCF over the past 13 years has been a true labor of love supported by numerous friends in Menlo Park,” said Charles. “Over that time PCF has awarded 254 scholarships. Most rewarding is that 94% have graduated or are in college actively working on their degree.

“I am most excited that this prestigious award will give PCF some wonderful public recognition to the many folks who don’t yet know our work but share in our mission to assist first gen college students with strong financial need to successfully graduate from college.”

Each of PCF’s 144 scholars currently in college have an individual mentor who is a college grad and agrees to follow them through their college years.

“Thanks to many generous donors and supporters, we have more than doubled the number of scholarships given out over the last three years,” said Charles. “This April we will award 65 scholarships and therefore have a big need for mentors. Past and current mentors regularly say that the four years flies by and they feel that get more out to the program than they feel they give.”

More information about mentoring is available on the PCF website.