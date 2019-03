Kids grades 3-6 can learn how to read aloud like an actor on March 20

In this fun class, Enid Davis of Story Friends leads students through exercises in reading aloud in a dramatic, effective voice, skills useful in any presentation — be it literary or nonfiction. It will take place on Wednesday, March 20 from 3:30 to 5:30 pm at the Menlo Park Library. The program is free but register in advance online.