Respite from rain ends the first day of spring

The lack of rain over the past week or so ended overnight, but the all day rain predicted for today turned into scattered showers, a few of them heavy. Report InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ: “.15” for the day and 20.15” season to date.”

The photo of the rainbow over the Menlo train station that accompanies this post was taken earlier this year by Bill Wohler early one morning on his Google Pixel 2 phone.