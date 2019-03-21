City Council study session on ConnectMenlo General Plan set for March 26

The Menlo Park City Council will hold a study session on the ConnectMenlo General Plan progress since its adoption in 2016. The meeting takes place at 6:00 pm, Tuesday, March 26, in the City Council Chambers. The meeting agenda will be published the evening of Thursday, March 21, 2019.

This is part of the General Plan two year review and will serve as a check-in and opportunity for members of the public and the City Council to comment on what is working in the Bayfront area, what may need clarification and what may need to be explored further.

This study session is the first step in discussing potential changes to the General Plan, and will be followed by a subsequent City Council meeting to provide staff direction on potential modifications, if any, that should be evaluated. Residents are invited to come and join the conversation.