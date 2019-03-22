Applications to serve on a Menlo Park Commission/Committee due April 5

The City of Menlo Park welcomes and encourages residents’ active participation through serving on a City-appointed commission or committee. Commissions examine issues of community interest and make recommendations to the City Council on policy matters. Each commission reviews specific subjects and carries out assignments as directed by the City Council or as prescribed by law.

New opportunities to serve on the Complete Streets Commission, Environmental Quality Commission, Finance and Audit Committee, Housing Commission, Library Commission, Parks and Recreation Commission, Planning Commission are now available. Commissions have played an instrumental role in providing feedback on important City project including: the General Plan Update, Facebook Campus Expansion and more.

For an application and more information, visit the Advisory commissions and committees webpage. Applications are due to the City Clerk’s Office on April 5, 2019 by 5:00 pm.