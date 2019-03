Lots of sputtering, not much rain today in Menlo Park

The skies stayed grey enough today just to fool people into thinking the rain was coming, but not much fell.

Reports InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ: “I am reporting .1” for the day of rainfallA disappointment for me. Still 20.25” season to date. Heck, I have put away my winter and rain banners!”

Per usual the flowers soaked up the moisture and InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most captured the action.

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2019