Shalini Bitzer combines creativity and international influences in designing luxurious fabrics

Beautifully patterned fabrics made of silk, linen and cotton adorn every inch of wall space of Shalini Bitzer’s shop tucked into a rear corner of the Allied Arts Guild. They are designed by Shalini who says she often gets her ideas from old books or movies.

“Sometimes I draw the image, other times I photograph it,” she says. “Then I sit down with my graphic designer who translates it on the computer.”

Shalini also draws on her background. She was born in Germany, grew up in India and lived in Spain. She came to the U.S. to attend the University of San Francisco and remained here.

“I work with clients on interior design, focusing on pillows, window coverings and bed spreads,” she says.

She also carries on the family business, India Silks, which her grandfather Sunderlal started in the 1960s. The fabrics are produced in Bangalore, which she visits to oversee production. The company supplies fabrics to big furniture manufacturers, and Shalini works with local clients on furniture upholstery.

Married and the mother of three children, in talking with Shalini her passion for her creating and working is evident. “I love designing. I love helping clients in their homes. I love every part of my work!”

