Author of “The Little Exile” to speak at Menlo Park Library on March 27

Jeanette Arakawa, imprisoned for four years as a child during World War II in an Arkansas “relocation center” for Japanese-Americans, will at the Menlo Park Library on Wednesday, March 27 at 7:00 pm about life as an internee, and life after the “camps.”

Arakawa is the author of the book “The Little Exile,” relating a story of the imprisonment camps through a child’s perspective. Though names and some details have been altered, it is the author’s own life story.

The author was born in San Francisco to Japanese immigrants. Between 1942 and 1945, during World War II, she was part of a diaspora that took her to Stockton, California, Rohwer, Arkansas, and Denver, Colorado. She returned to San Francisco in 1946. Jeanette and her husband, Kiyoto, have two sons and a grown granddaughter. Over the years Jeanette’s devotion to educational issues has permitted her to share her experiences in the classroom as well as other forums.

About War Comes Home: The Legacy

Throughout March-April, 2019, the Menlo Park Main Library is hosting a special exhibition and program series exploring separation and reunion over multiple American wars. Showcasing veterans and their families adjusting to civilian life together–or facing the long-term costs of war–this powerful exhibition explores feelings of grief, joy, doubt, and love, bringing the real experiences of war home to all of us.