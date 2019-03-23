Group gathers to protest the removal of Redwood trees in Menlo Park

A small group that included the Raging Grannies gathered near the corner of El Camino and Ravenswood today to protest the removal of seven Redwood trees in that area. They passed out flyers to inform fellow residents what they can do to help save the trees.

Another protest is planned for tomorrow, March 24, from 1:00 to 3:00 pm.

You can find out more about the trees, including a slide show that the City of Menlo Park presented about why the trees need to be removed, at the Save 7 Trees website.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2019