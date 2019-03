Rain overnight gives way to sun after dawn

Lots of rain overnight yielded to scattered clouds and sunny skies Saturday morning. Reports InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ: “Whoopee! While we were sleeping .6” of rain fell into my gauge. That is 20.85” season to date. This is a welcome surprise to me!”

Jogging up the Dish trail from Alpine we captured the atmospheric scene.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2019