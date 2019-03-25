New SafeSpace workshop and support line app

The SafeSpace Youth Action Board in coordination with local mental health professionals is presenting a 90-minute workshop on how to help a friend struggling with their mental health, handle and defuse crisis situations, encourage help-seeking behaviors, and discuss difficult topics.

This Affects Us All: Helping a Friend in Crisis

March 28 and April 18, 6:30-8:00 pm

SafeSpace Community Engagement Center, 708 Oak Grove Ave. Menlo Park, CA

This free presentation offered twice is for young people, ages 11-20. Please register through Eventbrite.

SafeSpace Support Line

In partnership with 7 Cups of Tea, SafeSpace now offers young people a new 24/7 compassionate listening app, SafeSpace Support Line. Teens can anonymously chat one-on-one about their problems with a non-judgmental trained active listener in multiple languages in a secure environment at any time, on their own device, at no cost. The smartphone app is basically a supportive friend in one’s pocket.

This online emotional support service is not meant to replace therapy. Users can choose a random listener, or select one based on the life experiences, ethnicity, and expertise as provided on their profile. The app provides an extensive selection of exercises, or personal growth paths, that help users gain skills and knowledge on specific issues that concern them, like social anxiety, stress, or loneliness.

SafeSpace is a local student-led organization that empowers young people to engage with their local schools and communities by creating and implementing initiatives to change the conversation around mental health by empowering peers to speak out, share with others and seek help when needed.