Evening rain pounds Menlo Park

The rain predicted for yesterday — and foretold by “red sky in the morning, sailors take warning” — didn’t arrive until the evening. It then fell steadily.

Reports InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ: “I have .4” to report this morning. My season to date is now 21.25”. Is this not how InMenlo followers want rain to fall — during the night and then ‘clear’ in the morning?”

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2019